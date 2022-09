EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County firefighters are still on the scene of a fire.

It broke out shortly before 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Manly Way, off Laniers Way in Evans.

That’s not far from Southern Pines Drive.

No word on injuries or how the fire started.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you the latest details when they become available.

This is a developing story.