AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire.

Details are limited, but officials say crews responded to Dent’s Funeral Home just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, February 1. Crews were still on scene as of 9 a.m.

We’ve reached out to the Augusta Fire Department to learn more information.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.