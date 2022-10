AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta.

The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control.

Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the storage-unit type building caught fire.

Fire officials don’t know who the owns building, but they are trying to track them down.

No injuries have been reported.