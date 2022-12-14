EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A kitchen fire has closed the Applebee’s location on North Belair Road in Evans.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. and the restaurant was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire did not spread to the dining area and officials were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in the fire.

According to Columbia County Fire Rescue, the restaurant will remain closed through Thursday. It is unclear at this time when the restaurant will reopen for business.