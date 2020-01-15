Fire chief raise questioned

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta commissioner wants to know if the city is getting its money worth when it comes to the fire chief’s pay raise

Commissioners awarded Chief Chris James a 25 thousand dollar raise last week after discussing it in legal session.

Commissioner Marion Williams wants to know how the raise was justified, when other directors are -not- getting pay increases.

“We look like we’re doing stuff for men that we’re not doing for women I’ve been getting a lot of complaints about that as well the commission gets involved they shouldn’t be they’re trying to give people support by giving them raises and looking out for special people,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

City leaders say not only is James the head of the Fire Department but he’s also serves as Emergency Management Director, so the raise was to reflect the additional duties he performs.