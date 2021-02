AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire is on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Grand Central Station Laundromat on the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

Fire crews say the fire started in one of the dryers and began spreading to the back room. The fire was put out and there were no injuries.

Photo: Jason DeHart

