AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an early morning business fire in Augusta, Ga.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. at Allstar Transportation on Norton Road off Old Savannah Road.

Only one building of the facility was burned down. The blaze is now under control.

No injuries have been reported.

We spoke with someone from Allstar who says they are not sure at this time how the fire will affect business, or if it will at all.