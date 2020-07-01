Fire at Hal Powell apartments on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE: Multiple people have been displaced from their homes as Augusta Fire Department responds to 2244 Broad Street tonight at the Hal Powell Apartments after a fire began on the second floor.

Firefighters had to extract two people from the second floor, where the fire began. One was extracted by ladder, and the second was taken to safety via bucket truck.

The fire has been contained, and there are no injuries reported at this time.

Currently, firefighters are still sweeping the building looking for people who may still be inside. All residents have been evacuated as the building is filled with smoke.

No word on what caused the fire, as the the scene remains active.

Augusta Fire/EMA crews are on the scene of a fire at the Hal Powell Apartments on the 2200 block of Broad Street.

