AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For the past year so many headlines have been focused on pandemics and politics. Now we look back – one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. What have we learned? How could we have been better prepared, and how are we better prepared for the next one. The Means Report is covering that in depth with a look back to a year ago and then by talking with Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious disease physician with the Medical College of Georgia.

Brad Means: Things are constantly changing, especially the headlines every day when it comes to this pesky coronavirus. What are you telling the doctors of the United States? And what should the families know when it comes to their children? On the news each night, Doctor Goza, we say the really young and the really old, but that doesn't cover all young people.