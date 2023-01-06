COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Friday, January 6th, a car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab of the 500 wing of the school, prior to any students or staff entering the building.

Fire crews responded immediately and have cleared the building.

No structural damage was reported, however, out of an abundance of caution, the entire 500 wing of the building will be closed until the smell of smoke dissipates, and students will be relocated to another area of the building for class.

The school day will continue as normal.

While there may be a lingering smell of smoke, fire crews have deemed the building safe to occupy.