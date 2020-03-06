Fingers crossed for dry conditions to work and compete

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Kemp has issued a state of emergency in all Georgia counties south of I-20 due to flooding. It includes all of our Georgia counties, except Lincoln and Wilkes. That declaration will provide more resources to deal with the flooding in south Georgia.

The I-20 eastbound shoulder and right-hand lane, near Exit 172 in Thomson, were closed Thursday because of slab breakage. A G-DOT crew was replacing concrete slabs Thursday morning when they noticed breakage and slab movement.

They can’t finish the work until the road dries out.

However, those with G-DOT are not the only ones who hope for more dry conditions.

“This is probably the most rainy season that I’ve ever experienced in baseball and I’ve been playing since I was five,” said Thomson High’s Head Baseball Coach Nick Rau.



Damon Arnette is a senior at Thomson High and is a right fielder. He said, “It’s crazy. We’re barely getting on the field now. The only time we’re on the field really is to play a game.”

The baseball and softball fields at Thomson High are drenched. The baseball team has had to cancel about five games so far this season because of the rain.

Right now, rainfall in the CSRA is an inch to three inches more than average.

“We actually had to cancel the game Tuesday, canceled the game Wednesday, canceled the JV game today and we have doubleheader Saturday. Hopefully, we can get it in,” said Coach Rau.

One WJBF’s own meteorologists, Alex Moore, explained, “The oscillations are bigger and basically what that means is that the cold air is dipping more south and the warm air is going further north. So when those two combine, that’s when we see more weather. And the further south, obviously it’s warmer down here so we got more rain instead of the snow like everybody else.”

Did you like playing in the rain or what?

Coach Rau played at Augusta University. He responded, “I loved it. (But) You got to deal with possible injuries and running out of quick-dry stuff like that. Things you got to make sure you take care of.”

“I like playing in the rain. It’s just the atmosphere. The weather is crazy. You slide and get real muddy,” said Arnette.

“When I got drafted by the Brewers and I got sent to A ball in Florida, every single night during summer you have the chances of thunderstorms so we had a couple of rainouts to the point where we actually had to play I think 21 straight days,” recalled Moore.

Fortunately for Thomson baseball players, more than likely they won’t have to play 21 straight days but the team does intend to make up the rained out games.

Coach Rau added, “I will say we’ve saved a lot of money on watering the field this year.”