Final Trump parade in Columbia County before the election

Martinez, GA (WJBF)- The election is just days away and supporters of President Trump came together for another parade. NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers talked to some of them about what the president has done for the country, why undecided voters should vote for him and their concerns over possible civil unrest.

Cynthia Kraemer is a Trump supporter.

“I love this parade. It’s our first parade. It’s our first Trump Rally and I’m excited!”

You could feel the excitement in the air as people gathered for one last Trump parade before the election.

Hundreds came out to the Republican Party Headquarters in Martinez, on motorcycles, vintage cars, and their everyday vehicles, decorated with Trump signs and flags.

Kraemer encouraged undecided voters to cast their vote for Trump.

“You know he’s done a lot for the economy. He’s a business man which is a huge plus. He knows how to negotiate. You know he brokered a deal between North Korea and South Korea,” she said. “And he’s done a lot for this country that I don’t think, I don’t think anyone else can do as good as he has done.”

They all came together in excitement for the election but many said they are concerned about possible civil unrest after the winner has been announced.

“I think the main thing…the civil unrest from the right will be, which I identify with, will be gun confiscation, Biden’s gun control, gun confiscation,” said James Sthchowiak. “Because I guarantee you, you can talk to anyone here, we’re not going to surrender our firearms. The second amendment is a big unifying factor. We will not relinquish and that would result in a civil war.”

Others said violence won’t help anything.

Robert Plyleris the parade organizer. He said he hopes people will remain calm.

“I think that would be a ridiculous reaction to an election that is voted on by the American people. I mean it would do more harm than good. I mean it really wouldn’t benefit anybody. It would do more harm than good to a nation that’s already hurting,” said Plyler.

“They’re gonna riot whichever way it goes. So we gotta be prepared for that. But we’re really hoping for a Trump and Pence win. But if Biden happens to win, we’ll deal with it,” Kraemer said.

No matter what happens, Plyler said we are one United States and we have to accept the election results and move on.

“I mean, we’re one country. No matter the outcome, we may not be happy with the outcome of an election, but we’re still fifty states that make up the Unites States.”

Many of the people I talked to said they have already voted and they are hoping for four more years.