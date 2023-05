CSRA (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6’s Golden Apple Awards show will air Friday, night at 8:00 pm on WJBF.

The final night of “Jeopardy Masters” has been moved to our secondary station, Me-TV, also at 8pm.

Here’s how you can watch:

Comcast 380 / 1192 (HD)

Breezeline (Atlantic Broadband) 246

Wow 176 / 246

West Carolina Rural Telephone 22 / 33

Pineland Telephone Cooperative 62

Wilkes Telephone 407

Northland Cable 114 / 120

It will reair on WJBF at 1:35 a.m. Saturday morning.