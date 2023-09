AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A film studio could be coming to Augusta – and a Hollywood movie producer is the one looking to bring it.

Warren Ostergard is pretty familiar with the CSRA.

He’s made several films in the Garden City, including “The Hill” starring Dennis Quaid.

Jennifer Bowen with “Film Augusta” confirms with WJBF that Ostergard is exploring the possibility and the idea is still in the early stages of development.