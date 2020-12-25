Fifteen-year-old shot while burglarizing home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 15-year-old male will be arrested on a first-degree burglary charge, according to Richmond County deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a burglary in progress on the 100 Block of Calvary Drive.

Deputies say the homeowner was inside the home and shot at the suspect as the burglary was happening. Then the suspect fled.

A short time later, deputies responded to a shots fired call with a victim on the 2300 Block of Milledgeville Road. The 15-year-old was heard admitting that he was shot while breaking into a house, according to Richmond County deputies.

The juvenile is being treated at AUMC for non-life threatening injuries before his arrest.