AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division are currently on scene of a fatality accident on the 2400 Block of Peach Orchard Rd.

All southbound lanes at this location are blocked at this time.

The vehicle struck a bridge pillar and burst in to flames with one known occupant.

Authorities ask that drivers use alternate routes if traveling in this area.

The victim’s name has not been released.