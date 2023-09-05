RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A female inmate has been taken to the hospital after authorities say she was injured.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:10 P.M, authorities responded to a female inmate injured at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Authorities say upon the Deputy Jailer’s arrival, the female inmate was found to be unresponsive and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate is currently listed in critical condition, and the family has been notified.