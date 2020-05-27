FEMA sends PPE’s to nursing homes nationwide, reaches facilities in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The White House Coronavirus Task Force directed FEMA to send nursing homes around the country Personal Protective Equipment. Some of those facilities are right here in Augusta.
NewsChannel 6 received a list of tentative shipments.
Each nursing home will receive two shipments totaling 14 day’s worth of PPE’s.
There are 18 facilities receiving the equipment locally. Those include hard hit areas like Kentwood and Winderemere.
They’re giving out eye wear, masks, gowns and gloves.
Administrator with Pruitt Health, Ashlyn Broderick, says, “as more and more people are out in public, you have to brace for the potential of a second wave in case it does have a resurgence. We want to make sure that we are prepared for that. The more equipment we can get our hands on, we’re going to be absolutely grateful for every piece of it we have.”
The gowns that are being shipped can be washed up to 50 times.
|Provider Name
|Address
|City
|Tentative Shipment
|STEVENS PARK HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
|820 STEVENS CREEK ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/22/2020
|HARRINGTON PARK HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
|511 PLEASANT HOME ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/24/2020
|PLACE AT DEANS BRIDGE, THE
|3235 DEANS BRIDGE ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/27/2020
|PRUITTHEALTH – AUGUSTA
|2541 MILLEDGEVILLE ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/27/2020
|PRUITTHEALTH – AUGUSTA HILLS
|2122 CUMMING ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/27/2020
|PLACE AT MARTINEZ, THE
|409 PLEASANT HOME ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/30/2020
|AZALEA HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|1600 ANTHONY ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|5/31/2020
|AMARA HEALTHCARE & REHAB
|2021 SCOTT ROAD
|AUGUSTA
|6/1/2020
|KENTWOOD NURSING FACILITY
|1227 WEST WHEELER PARKWAY
|AUGUSTA
|6/2/2020
|WINDERMERE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER
|3618 J DEWEY GRAY CIRCLE
|AUGUSTA
|6/2/2020
|THE PAVILION AT BRANDON WILDE
|4275 OWENS ROAD
|EVANS
|5/26/2020
|UNIVERSITY EXTENDED CARE/WESTW
|561 UNIVERSITY DRIVE
|EVANS
|6/6/2020
|GRACEWOOD NSG FACILITY(UNIT 9)
|100 MYRTLE BLVD., EAST CENTRAL REG HOSP
|GRACEWOOD
|5/23/2020
|WASHINGTON CO EXTENDED CARE FACILITY
|610 SPARTA ROAD
|SANDERSVILLE
|5/25/2020
|SYL-VIEW HEALTH CARE CENTER
|411 PINE STREET
|SYLVANIA
|5/22/2020
|PRUITTHEALTH – SWAINSBORO
|856 HIGHWAY 1 SOUTH
|SWAINSBORO
|5/24/2020
|WARRENTON HEALTH AND REHAB
|WARRENTON HEALTH AND REHAB
|813 ATLANTA HIGHWAY
|WARRENTON
|5/22/2020
|BRENTWOOD HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
|115 BRENTWOOD DRIVE
|WAYNESBORO
|5/26/2020