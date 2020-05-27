FEMA sends PPE’s to nursing homes nationwide, reaches facilities in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The White House Coronavirus Task Force directed FEMA to send nursing homes around the country Personal Protective Equipment. Some of those facilities are right here in Augusta.

NewsChannel 6 received a list of tentative shipments.

Each nursing home will receive two shipments totaling 14 day’s worth of PPE’s.

There are 18 facilities receiving the equipment locally. Those include hard hit areas like Kentwood and Winderemere.

They’re giving out eye wear, masks, gowns and gloves.

Administrator with Pruitt Health, Ashlyn Broderick, says, “as more and more people are out in public, you have to brace for the potential of a second wave in case it does have a resurgence. We want to make sure that we are prepared for that. The more equipment we can get our hands on, we’re going to be absolutely grateful for every piece of it we have.”

The gowns that are being shipped can be washed up to 50 times.