FEMA sends PPE’s to nursing homes nationwide, reaches facilities in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The White House Coronavirus Task Force directed FEMA to send nursing homes around the country Personal Protective Equipment. Some of those facilities are right here in Augusta.

Each nursing home will receive two shipments totaling 14 day’s worth of PPE’s.
There are 18 facilities receiving the equipment locally. Those include hard hit areas like Kentwood and Winderemere.

They’re giving out eye wear, masks, gowns and gloves.

Administrator with Pruitt Health, Ashlyn Broderick, says, “as more and more people are out in public, you have to brace for the potential of a second wave in case it does have a resurgence. We want to make sure that we are prepared for that. The more equipment we can get our hands on, we’re going to be absolutely grateful for every piece of it we have.”

The gowns that are being shipped can be washed up to 50 times.

Provider NameAddressCityTentative Shipment
STEVENS PARK HEALTH AND REHABILITATION820 STEVENS CREEK ROADAUGUSTA5/22/2020
HARRINGTON PARK HEALTH AND REHABILITATION511 PLEASANT HOME ROAD
AUGUSTA5/24/2020
PLACE AT DEANS BRIDGE, THE3235 DEANS BRIDGE ROADAUGUSTA5/27/2020
PRUITTHEALTH – AUGUSTA2541 MILLEDGEVILLE ROADAUGUSTA5/27/2020
PRUITTHEALTH – AUGUSTA HILLS2122 CUMMING ROADAUGUSTA5/27/2020
PLACE AT MARTINEZ, THE409 PLEASANT HOME ROADAUGUSTA5/30/2020
AZALEA HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER1600 ANTHONY ROADAUGUSTA5/31/2020
AMARA HEALTHCARE & REHAB2021 SCOTT ROADAUGUSTA6/1/2020
KENTWOOD NURSING FACILITY1227 WEST WHEELER PARKWAYAUGUSTA6/2/2020
WINDERMERE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER3618 J DEWEY GRAY CIRCLEAUGUSTA6/2/2020
THE PAVILION AT BRANDON WILDE4275 OWENS ROADEVANS5/26/2020
UNIVERSITY EXTENDED CARE/WESTW561 UNIVERSITY DRIVEEVANS6/6/2020
GRACEWOOD NSG FACILITY(UNIT 9)100 MYRTLE BLVD., EAST CENTRAL REG HOSPGRACEWOOD5/23/2020
WASHINGTON CO EXTENDED CARE FACILITY610 SPARTA ROADSANDERSVILLE5/25/2020
SYL-VIEW HEALTH CARE CENTER411 PINE STREETSYLVANIA5/22/2020
PRUITTHEALTH – SWAINSBORO856 HIGHWAY 1 SOUTHSWAINSBORO5/24/2020
WARRENTON HEALTH AND REHAB
813 ATLANTA HIGHWAY		813 ATLANTA HIGHWAYWARRENTON5/22/2020
BRENTWOOD HEALTH AND REHABILITATION115 BRENTWOOD DRIVEWAYNESBORO5/26/2020
