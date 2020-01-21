Fees reduced for sidewalk cafes

Augusta commissioners will not take as much money from business owners who set up sidewalk cafes downtown.

The new measures keeps the tables and chairs in place but now owners will have to pay a fee to do it.

The original plan was for a $25 dollar application fee plus a 25 dollar yearly fee.

But after some push back commissioners deciding to go with just the one time 25 dollar application fee.

”No annual fee I talked to the department director we just feel that probably be best what will that money go for it will go to maintain the records of what’s going on it will also be to have people and check to make sure they’re being held to the standards within the proximity of what they can.’’ said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.



Commissioners also approved allowing concerts at the Common downtown to last until midnight, instead of 11pm.