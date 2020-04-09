Feeding The Family: Granddaughter of retired Augusta fire battalion chief donates food to first responders

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – A local woman is doing her part to not only help local business but also give back to our first responders during the pandemic.

Amber McMillian works at Country Financial.

The company already has a successful charitable program called Helping Heroes which started in 2015.

The program benefits first responders, healthcare workers and retired and active military.

Now, Amber put a twist on that program by buying $1500 worth of gift cards from Frog Hollow Hospitality Group that will go to the Augusta-Richmond County Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross EMS.

“We’ve been kind of struggling to feed our men these last few weeks with lack of supplies at the grocery store. Sometimes it can be kind of struggling to get enough food to feed everyone at the station,” said LT. Matthew Strickland.

She then hand-delivered food from “The Frog and the Hen” to the Fire Department and plans on making more deliveries through out the week.

“I truly believe it’s more important now than ever for us to get together as a community and help support our local businesses and our first responders. With my grandfather, Freddie Manning, being a retired fire chief, I wanted to honor him and thank our local firefighters for their support in the community; and I truly hope, in some way, this glorifies God.”

I asked Amber what her grandfather thought about her donation…

“Very proud, he was very tickled and he actually came to the station when I donated the gift cards,” said McMillian.

“We really appreciate it,”said Lt. Strickland. “The Augusta Fire Dept is like a family and for her to come and donate the money to help us out really is a great thing because we all kind of think of ourselves as a family at the fire dept and them coming in our time of need to help us eat really is helpful.”

If you’re interested in donating food to the fire fighters, they are accepting gift cards for restaurants. You can purchase one and contact fire administration to schedule a drop off. For more info and that number CLICK HERE