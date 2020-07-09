Federally funded EBT cards to help Richmond County students with meals

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County School students can now receive free or reduced lunches federally funded.

The Department of Human Services started the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program. P-EBT cards can help more than a million students across the state of Georgia.

The money loaded onto the P-EBT card makes up for meals not provided when schools were shut down the second half of the 2020 school year.

It’s a one time fund of 256 dollars and 50 cents added to your current EBT card.

SNAP students will automatically get the benefits. Eligible students must apply using an upcoming online portal. All students are eligible except those at Freedom Park, Davidson and C.T. Walker unless they already receive free or reduced priced meals.

The pre-loaded cards will work at approved EBT retail and grocery stores.

These cards are intended to prevent food insecurities for families across Georgia.

