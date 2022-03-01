AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kiera Hein works and lives downtown and she’s noticed an improvement in how the sidewalks look.

“Yes, definitely they look a lot better it used to be a lot of trash and dirt everywhere,” she said.

Last year business owners downtown started paying for the ACE program to beautify the area now another major shot in the arm for downtown thanks 500 thousand dollars in federal Rescue Act funds.

“The good thing here is, what we needed to happen is finally happening cleaning up blight cleaning up weeds cleaning up garbage cleaning graffiti it’s happening,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Commissioners approving an agreement with the Downtown Development Authority to administer the new program.

It will concentrate on maintenance and communications, blight removal and renovating the facades of buildings downtown.

“This couldn’t come at a more crucial time we’ve come off two good years despite a pandemic with businesses opening private investment and we have five streetscape projects that are going to happen in the next three years,” said Margaret Woodard, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority.

This will be big benefit for downtown but why is communications part of this cleanup program?”

“Maintenance is the concern, why do we care about communications?”

“Okay where are people going to park when the streets are torn up, what are we going to communicate to the public what blocks are impacted,” said Woodard.

And downtown is about to be impacted thanks to hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds flowing to the area. In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Woodard says she plans discussions with the ACE cleanup crews about having that work continue.