Federal court rules no changes for mail in ballots in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Republican Party lawsuit challenging absentee voting in Augusta has been decided.
Augusta’s five absentee drop boxes for mail-in ballots were at the center of the suit brought by the 12th District Republican Committee.
The claim was that the drop boxes set up earlier this year because of the global pandemic, violated state election law.
State lawyers called the claim a farce.
After 45 minute hearing, Judge Randal Hall dismissed the suit, meaning absentee voting rules will remain the same for the run-off.
“The illegality of the drop boxes and opening envelopes early and other things they had listed are moot at this point because Judge Hall has dismissed the case, so I’m very happy to say that means absolutely no change for the voter,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.
Bailey says she had seen no indication that the drop boxes that have been in place for months were used for any improper voting activities.
