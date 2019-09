AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More legal issues for Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Before Tuesday morning’s legal meeting, two FBI agents served Sias with legal paperwork.

The FBI confirms it carried out the action but said it could not comment further.

Commissioner Sias did not respond to a text message for comment.

He is accused of taking thousands of dollars in sales tax money from the Jamestown Community Center improvements program.

Last month, the FBI spent several hours searching his home.