FBI investigation into Jamestown Community Center continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Back in the headlines, the FBI investigation into Commissioner Sammie Sias and allegations of misuse of public funds.

A subpoena issued for documents pertaining to the Jamestown Community Center was issued earlier this month.

Investigators want to learn more about how special local option sales tax money was allocated and used by the Jamestown Community Center for upgrades.

Earlier this summer Sias’ former mistress, Willa Hilton, accused the sitting Commissioner of using thousands of dollars in public money after she was fired from her job overseeing the children’s program.