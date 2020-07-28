Father supports parts of Fleming Park master plan

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) New support for the Augusta Recreation Departments proposal for Fleming Park.

As we reported commissioners tabled approving the park’s master plan because the ball fields would be replaced by a large green space and walking track.

The plan also includes a memorial for Melquan Robinson who was electrocuted at the part two years ago.

We talk to his father about the plan to take out the fenced in ball fields.

“This one in particular yes, yes this one in particular yes,” said Melquan Robinson Senior.

“You would like to see the ball fields replaced then?”

“Yes replaced,” said Robinson.

Commissioners have budgeted one point five million dollars for the Fleming Park renovations.