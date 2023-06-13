AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- On January 8th, 2022, 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was petting a horse in the Dogwood Terrace Apartment Complex.

Then a vehicle drove past, and someone opened fire. The little girl suffered at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead within the hour of the shooting.

Last month, her father Arthur Anthony filed a lawsuit against the city, and the Augusta Housing Authority.

He claims the city and apartment complex “failed to provide controlled access, active security deterrents, adequate lighting, and other measures to drastically reduce the threat of crime.”

He says the city and Housing Authority were negligent and operating in bad faith. And he’s seeking a $1 million settlement in damages.

But the suit also says, “The value of Arbrie’s mental, emotional, and physical pain and suffering alone–from the time she was shot until the time of her death–exceeds your insured policy’s limits.”

There is no word yet on when that lawsuit might be heard, as it is still pending.

We will continue to keep you updated on how this story develops, and if any ruling is made.