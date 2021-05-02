Fatality on Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- On Sunday, May 2nd 1:30pm Richmond County Deputies responded to Riverwatch Parkway near Claussen Road in reference to a man struck by a train.

The victim, name still disclosed was walking on the railroad tracks when a train approached and struck him.

The victim was transported to AUMC where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputies and officials from CSX are on scene investigating the incident. No other information is available at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.