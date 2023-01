UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 22-year-old Shane McCullough of Augusta Ga.

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division is currently working a traffic fatality that occurred on Riverwatch Parkway, eastbound near Eisenhower Park.

The accident involved one motorcycle driver who lost control and hit a guard rail.

One lane is blocked, anyone traveling in this area is asked to seek alternative routes.