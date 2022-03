AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died following a motorcycle crash at Milledgeville Road at Wheeless Road.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of 33-year-old Nolan Coleman of the 2600 block of Leland Drive.

Coleman was transported by EMS to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1450 hrs.

There is no further information at this time.