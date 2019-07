AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in downtown Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office tells us that 22-year-old Ethan James Bryan was killed while riding his motorcycle on Greene Street at 12th Street.

Investigators say his motorcycle collided with an SUV, causing Bryan to lose control and crash into a tree.

Bryan was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:12 p.m.