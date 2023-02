AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Wednesday, February 1st at 9:25 am, Richmond County Deputies responded to Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road in reference to an crash.

The accident involved a Tractor Trailer and a car.

One person was killed. Their identity has not been released.

Currently one northbound and one southbound lane of Deans Bridge Road are blocked while deputies investigate this accident.

Motorists should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

This is a developing story.