AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a collision early Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 3:25 A.M. on Seneca Avenue at Shore Drive, which is approximately a half of a mile north of Aiken.

Authorities say there was only one unit involved with only one driver.

According to SCHP, the driver was operating a Honda moped traveling east on Seneca Avenue, and then, the driver travelled off the roadway to the left, which resulted in the driver hitting an utility pole and several trees.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 49-year-old Baxter Vinson Jr., and according to the coroner’s office, Vinson was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries.

SCHP says they are continuing the investigation with a toxicology analysis pending.