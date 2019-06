The Richmond County coroner’s office reports a car crash on Highland Ave. resulting in the death of two people.

The accident happened at 2:46 PM Tuesday, 6/18/2019, on the 1800 block of Highland Ave.

54-year-old Kevin Wells was driving southbound when he crossed the center lane and hit the car of 26-year-old Cassandra Roselli head on.

Wells and Roselli were taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they both died.

An autopsy will be conducted tomorrow at the GBI lab in Atlanta.