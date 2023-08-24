BAMBERG COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after a car accident on Thursday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 10:31 A.M. on Cannon Bridge Road at its intersection with Charleston Augusta Highway.

The crash happened two miles East of Bamberg, roughly a mile West of the city of Midway, S.C., just North of Cannon Bridge Road’s intersection with Highway 78.

Authorities say a 202 Nissan van collided with a 1989 Mazda.

According to SCHP, the driver of the 1989 Mazda died after their vehicle, travelling South, was struck by the 2020 Nissan van, travelling, at the intersection of Char-Augusta Road and Cannon Bridge Road.

Authorities say the driver of the Mazda died as a result of the crash on-scene while the driver of the 2020 Nissan van was transported by EMS to MUSC Health Orangeburg.

Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks has identified the driver as 84-year-old Marion Payton of Orangeburg County.

Payton will be sent for an autopsy on Friday.