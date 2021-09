AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One woman is dead after an accident on Thursday night.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the victim as 22-year-old Atiya Harris of Hephzibah.

Investigators say that Harris was traveling south on Deans Bridge Road when she lost control of her vehicle at Etterlee Road.

The vehicle overturned, causing Harris to be ejected.

She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where she was later pronounced dead at 10:20 p.m.