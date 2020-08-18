Fatal accident on Whiskey Road in Aiken claims life of teen

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an accident in Aiken County.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables tells us the accident happened Tuesday just after 2 p.m. on Whiskey Road near Midway Circle in Aiken.
18-year-old Morgan Douthitt was the passenger in the 2013 Kia driven by 18-year-old Kamari Frazier.
The two were reportedly travelling south on Whiskey Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle ran off the road, overturning several times, ejecting Douthitt, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Douthitt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Frazier was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Douthitt will be taken to Newberry for an autopsy on Wednesday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
