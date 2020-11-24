Fatal accident on Harlem Grovetown Rd.

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County officers are on the scene of a fatal accident in Harlem.

The accident occurred near the 5900 block of Harlem Grovetown Rd. Monday evening.

There are no other details at this time.

