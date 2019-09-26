Fatal accident in Appling involving 18-wheeler and pick-up truck

APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- One person is dead after a fatal accident in Columbia County.

It happened Thursday on Washington Road at Keg Pointe Road around 5:30 am.

The coroner confirms at least one person is dead, and another in the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Mason Keith Smith.

Authorities say Smith was driving a Ford F-150 pick up truck eastbound on Washington Road when he crossed over into the westbound lane, and collided head on with an 18 wheeler.

Traffic is being redirected to Pollards Corner, which is about two miles away from the scene.

As a result of the accident, an oil spill occurred. Crews are working to clean the spill.

Officials say it could take hours.