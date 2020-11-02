Fast start expected for Election Day voting in Augusta

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Right now about half of Augusta’s 135 thousand registered voters have already cast ballots in this election.

Tuesday is elections day where tens of thousands of more voters are expected to turn out.

The voting machines had the room to themselves at the Henry Brigham, Center but come Tuesday morning elections officials expect this to change in a big way.

“I think we’re going to hit the ground running tomorrow morning at 7 I think we’ll be very, very busy as people make their way to work that’s certainly the trend, we’ve seen the last two presidential elections,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

But the trend this election has been the record-breaking early vote.

Gene Carter is one of those, using the drop box at the Municipal Building for his mail in ballot, happy to get it over with.

“I feel good it’s a great day today I hope things change between here and tomorrow,” said Carter.

On the eve of the election many others were dropping off their mail in ballots adding to the crunch at the election’s office, but officials believe the ballot counting will not drag on for days in Augusta.

“We’ll certainly have the 26 thousand mail in ballots we talked about earlier we’ll definitely have them counted we’ll have the 38 thousand during advance voting definitely recorded and all the Election Day voting recorded before we leave Tuesday,” said Bailey.

Bailey expects to see another 40 thousand or so voters go to their precincts on Tuesday, and she’s not anticipating any trouble or taking extra precautions

“Pretty much it’s our standard Election Day security protocol we’re using and I don’t mean to say that lightly because what we had in place is a good plan for Election Day security,” she said.

If you have a mail in ballot at home you can still use the drop off boxes until 7pm Election Day in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.