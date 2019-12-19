Farrar Nets 1,000th Career Point Against Columbus State

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost an 82-60 decision to Columbus State Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 4-5 on the year and 0-2 in league play. The Lady Cougars are 6-1 overall and 1-0 against PBC teams.

Head coach Mark Miller’s team was led by Kwajelin Farrar’s team-high 17 points. She accounted for 13 rebounds for a double-double. Her first basket in the third quarter gave her 1,000 career points.

Melyk Taouil accounted for 10 points and 11 rebounds while Chesney Gardner totaled nine points. Alex Canady totaled seven points and seven rebounds while Alexis Mack chipped in six points to go along with a team-high three assists.

Trailing 23-10 late in the first quarter, Taouil pulled up for a jumper, slicing the deficit to 11. Rikoya Anderson pulled up on a fast break and buried a three-point shot off a pass from Taouil with 1:25 to go. With 21 seconds to go in the period, Mack canned a jumper to make it a six-point contest.

USC Aiken continued on its 11-0 run when Farrar and Taouil hit jumpers in the first 2:19 of the second quarter to make it a 23-21 game. After the Lady Cougars stretched the margin to six, Farrar hit a charity toss. Canady converted an old-fashioned three-point play before Gardner’s three-point play gave the Pacers a 28-27 lead. CSU entered the break holding a 37-32 advantage.

After the Lady Cougars extended the margin to 12 points in the third stanza, Miller’s team battled back. Mack canned a three-ball and Gardner took a pass from Farrar for an easy bucket to make it 51-44 with 1:21 on the clock. Trailing 53-44, Gardner hit a pair of free throws and Madison Williams drained a charity toss with two seconds to go in the frame, pulling the home team within six at 53-47.

USC Aiken was within six points with 6:29 to go, but the team could get no closer the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 24-of-60 from the floor (40.0 percent) and nine-of-12 (75.0 percent) from the charity stripe. Miller’s team held a 46-32 edge on the glass, including a 16-11 margin on the offensive boards. That led to USC Aiken maintaining a 21-12 margin in second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Georgia Southwestern at 1:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

