Fare collection to resume for Augusta Transit riders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After a year and some change, you’re going to need the exact change here in Augusta to ride a city bus. Fare collection starts back on Thursday.

Augusta native Vanessa Williams rides the bus just about every day.

She said, “To appointments, grocery shopping, you know different things, to visit friends and family.”

The pandemic never stopped Williams from getting to her destination.

She said, “It’s been free for a while now so it can’t be free forever.”

“Now, in July, we have decided to reinstate fares. The fares are still the same,” Augusta Transit Deputy Director Dr. Oliver Page.

A single fare is $1.25. There are discounted rates for seniors, students, kids, and the disabled.

“We are towards the bottom end but of course everything else has gone up and we’re charging $1.25 so that is a very, very good value for riders,” said Page.

According to Williams, “In Atlanta, it’s $2.50 a trip!”

While fares get back in sync, the transit cards are being discontinued.

“When a person put in say $2, they would get the balance on a card that they could use for their trip, we’re doing away with that. Unfortunately, there has been some abuse with the card system,” explained Page.

Williams said, “I think $1.25 is fair. It’s good.”

Recently Augusta Transit tested out an electric bus. Page said more will be coming for try-outs and they are planning to apply for a federal grant in 2022 to support their green efforts.

He added, “We will be able to partner with a manufacturer when we submit our application to the federal traffic administration who will review and decide whether or not grant us funds. It’s a competitive application.”

Augusta’s buses will be operating at full capacity.

For route schedules, click or tap here. You can also download the MyAT app from the Apple or Google Play store.