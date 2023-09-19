LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s a new beginning for Camp Lakeside.

After years of hard work, they celebrated the grand opening for their pool, a treehouse, and their Lakeside chapel.

The multiple-phase project has been taking place over the last three years, but those involved say it started several years before then.

“The last 15 years, I’ve seen the process, I’ve seen where we started and where it is today. The vision has really come into light,” said Chief Operating Officer Catie McCauley.

It took 2.5-million-dollars to cover the costs for Phase 3, totaling to 12-million-dollars being spent on property developments over the last two decades.

Donors say their biggest hope with their contribution is to put a smile on a child’s face.

“Just the opportunity to give these kids a little bit of normalcy in their lives–when these kids at the hospital sometimes don’t get that–it’s so special,” said Children’s Hospital Director of Nursing Kim Basso.

“But also the partnership that we have with the Family Y. We have partnered with them to do Camp Rock as well, to do a completely separate camp from our camps at the hospital. So it has been a great partnership, and a great addition for the community,” said Basso.

Director of Camp Rainbow Kim Allen says they have 5 camp programs now, and donating to this project allows for a better commute for the children in case of an emergency.

“Our previous place was really far away from our hospitals, so if kids got sick it was a long–I’m talking 2-hour trip to get back to the hospital,” said Allen.

With the three new facilities, it’s just a 30-minute trip to the hospital, which could save valuable time in a dangerous situation.

Allen adds she’s also excited for the opportunity it gives her kids to experience a valuable emotion–joy.

“I kinda get the best of both worlds. I know them (the children) from inside the hospital when things are tough, but then I also know them from when they’re here, having fun, and living their best lives,” said Allen.

President Danny McConnell says the process to getting the job done wasn’t easy, but he knows the future is bright for Camp Lakeside.

“That was a tight timeline, but we got it done, and got all three projects now finished. Now we’re just very anxious to get them all active with kids having fun every day.”

McConnell adds there are plenty of facilities that will be added in the future, and they plan on taking full advantage of the 100-acre-property.

“We got a 100-acre site here, and we’ll be developing forever,” said McConnell. “We can see things like docks, boats, new beaches and all those kind of things would be a nice next phase for us. We’ve got two more cabins we need to build to be able to handle all the large groups that will be coming here in the future. We have a multi-purpose building, but we need to build a cafeteria at some point to make it official.”

McConnell didn’t share a timeline of when the next phase will be, but he did say they are on the drawing board.

As they are making those plans, for now they are celebrating the hard work of many–so every teen and child can have a memorable camp experience for years to come.