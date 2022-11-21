BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Belvedere man is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

52-year-old Kenneth Dale Williams was reported missing Sunday night, November 20th, by his family after not hearing from him for three days, according to a Missing Persons report filed with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is described as a white male, who is 5’5″ and weighs 106 pounds.

According to his family, Williams was last seen pushing his bicycle down Clearwater Road the the night of November 17th.

According to the missing persons report, Williams left a relative’s home on Musterfield Road outside Jackson, SC, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on his bicycle and was later seen by the same relative around 10:30 p.m. pushing his bike down Clearwater Road in the direction of Clearwater.

Williams’ listed address is along Bordeaux Street in Belvedere, SC, according to paperwork filed in the case.

The family tells WJBF that they are afraid Williams could have gotten disoriented if he has not had his medications.

Family members also tell WJBF that Williams is mentally challenged, and that they’ve become afraid for his safety after not hearing from him for several days.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office advises that Williams was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweat pants, a black jacket with the University of Georgia Bulldog logo on it, and a red University of Georgia knit hat.

Williams has been placed in the National Crime Information Center database a missing person.

If anyone has information about Kenneth Dale Williams’ whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.