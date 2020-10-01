Family seeking answers for tow truck driver’s death

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The search continues for the driver who fatally struck tow truck driver Jason Willis this month. Willis was loading a vehicle onto his truck on the morning of September 17 when he was killed in a hit-and-run on I-20 in McDuffie County.

“I really hope the person comes forward, or he or she is found,” Brannon Stuart, Willis’ friend, said.

Willis’ death is sparking discussions about the Move Over law, which requires drivers to move over by one lane if emergency vehicles or workers are on the side of the road. If drivers can’t move over, they’re required to slow down at the very least.

“It is a common courtesy for you to allow someone on the shoulder of a roadway enough room to move around and breathe,” Lt. Stephanie Stallings from the Georgia State Patrol said.

Willis’ friends and family say his death may have been avoided if the driver followed this law.

“You see emergency lights on the road — construction, fire, EMS or anything — slow down and move over because that’s somebody’s family,” Stuart explained. “That’s somebody’s mother or father. They want to go home too.”

Wayne’s Towing Recovery & Transport, where Willis worked, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. A GoFundMe is also accepting donations that will go toward the reward.