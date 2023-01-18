(WJBF) – World War II veteran Louis Graziano is getting ready to celebrate his 100th birthday, and his family is reaching out to the community to help make the big day even more special.

The veteran enjoys receiving mail, so the family is asking people to send birthday cards.

Graziano was born in 1923, and was drafted into the army in 1943.

During his time in the army he fought at the Battle of Normandy as part of the Omaha Beach Invasion, and the Battle of the Bulge.

Graziano is also the last known surviving witness for the surrender of the Germans to Allied Forces in Reims, France on May 7, 1945.

The veterans 100th birthday is on February 6th and if you’d like to send a card you can send it to the following address:

Louis Graziano

238 West Hill Street

Thomson, Ga. 30824

We’ll be sure to follow up with Graziano on his special day.