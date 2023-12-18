AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of a missing Aiken County mother is calling on a higher law enforcement agency to help in the search. 30-year-old Jamilla Smith called 911 when her ex-boyfriend showed up to her home December 2nd and has not been seen or heard from since that day.

“We’re offering a $10,000 reward for anybody who knows any type of information to call in and let somebody know something,” said Jame Smith, Jamilla Smith’s father.

It’s been more than two weeks and now an increase in reward money for the location of Jamilla Smith, known as Millie to loved ones. Monday, her family and missing persons organization Broken Link Foundation sent a message to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

“The family is requesting that SLED take over Jamilla’s investigation, removing Aiken County Sheriff’s Office entirely from the investigation. We are also asking that the FBI step in and assist,” said Kimberly Kite, Founder and Investigative Researcher with Broken Link Foundation.

Smith, who has two young children, last spoke to her mother around 7 o’clock Saturday, December 2nd. That same night, she called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Daniel Harmon showed up at her home. She ran down the street to get away from him. While police arrested and charged Harmon a few days later in North Augusta with kidnapping and domestic violence, there have been no signs of Smith. He’s also not talking to law enforcement. And loved ones say they can’t get any answers from investigators.

“Nothing has been said. Nothing has been done. We’ve been left to do our own thing,” said family friend Vanessa Williams.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Eric Abdullah said, “The investigators are communicating with key individuals of the family, Ms. Smith’s mother, the family, a couple of relatives. Specifics I don’t know.”

Smith’s family said the abuse can be dated back to August with email exchanges between investigators and Jamilla. NewsChannel 6 obtained a total of 100 pages of incident reports all showing Harmon’s early trouble with the law and the couple’s violent relationship, including the incident in August. We also have other more recent reports. The last deputy called in response to the couple’s domestic dispute in November revealed that deputy believed Harmon choked and scratched Smith, noting dried blood on his nails.

Kite added, “Daniel Harmon is an abuser. He has a wrap sheet more than a mile long, but always seems to weasel his way back into population. We do know beyond a shadow of doubt that Jamilla was screaming for help. The ones that she was supposed to be able to trust to help her and save her failed her.”

Loved ones want to search the areas between where Smith lived and where Harmon was arrested, along with properties they believe he owned in the CSRA.

While Smith’s children are with their grandmother, family members say she and Jamilla’s father are distraught. And they aren’t sure they will make it without their daughter as the holidays approach.

“Her mom told me, she said I don’t know if I’m going to survive this,” Kite said adding that she’s sought out counseling and received an invitation to talk from Gabby Petito’s mother.

Anyone with information on where Smith might be should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or investigator Cleveland at 855-218-772. There is a $10,000 reward.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps