AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The family of Jamilla Smith will hold a press conference, Monday, as the search for the missing 30-year-old continues.

The mother of 2 has been missing for more than 2 weeks.

At 10 a.m., her family will be joined by representatives of the ‘Broken Link Foundation’.

They’re expected to call on the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to do more to find Smith.

Several days after she was reported missing, her ex-boyfriend Daniel Harmon was arrested for her kidnapping.

Police say Harmon was the last person seen with Smith the night she disappeared.