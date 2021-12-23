Family of former patient delivers toys to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Christmas will be a little bit brighter for patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

The parents of Zayden Wright, a former patient at the Children’s Hospital who passed away in 2018, made a large toy donation today.

“Zayden was an incredible kid. I told the parents earlier, he had this infectious smile and he walked in the room and even though he didn’t feel good, his smile would light up the entire room,” said child life specialist Stephanie Grayson.

Shonda Wright, Zayden’s mother, said, “Our son’s energy was so big, he had a big heart and it seems like, I know for sure his spirit is still here. His love that he had for people, it’s just a natural effect that people still surround us and it’s through him.”

They collected enough toys to fill up four trucks. They say they’re doing it to honor Zayden’s memory. This is the family’s third year making toy donations.

The Children’s Hospital of Georgia is the only facility in the CSRA dedicated exclusively to children.