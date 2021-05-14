Family fun center coming to Waynesboro this year

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Economic growth is expected in Waynesboro and soon a one of a kind business will be opening in town.

Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell said, “For over three years I’ve been reaching out to developers and business owners trying to get something. And low and behold we have a family from right here in Burke County that said we want to come back and give to the community and they are investing into the community.”

Many people in the Bird Dog Capital are hungry for something to do.

Scott Telgren said, “Around the only things to do is eat and go to the football game.”

But that’s going to change soon by a local husband and wife.

“The plan for this land is for us to develop a family fun center that will include a skating rink, bowling alley, and arcade system,” said Jacquelyne Telgren.

“The skate floor is supposed to 1,700 square feet,” explained Scott Telgren.

The Telgrens are looking to build on land they own on Woodlands Road off of the Waynesboro bypass, right down the road from Burke County High School.

“We had a unanimous vote to zone this commercial to open up the gateway for the bowling alley, skating rink, and arcade to be here,” said Mayor Greg Carswell.

Scott Telgren said, “We always had it in our minds for years. We wanted to do a skating rink but we were looking but could never find an affordable place so we decided to build one from scratch.”

It’s planned for the family fun center to be 35,000 square feet all together, with three rooms to rent and six alleys to bowl.

“I am looking to hire around 60 teenagers so get ready Burke County! I’m looking for you guys,” exclaimed Jacquelyne.



Carswell added, “As they continue to develop it we’re going to look at what we need to do. We’re excited about the access because it’s right off the bypass, right near the school system. And then also it’s great access for people from Jenkins County, Screven County all the different other areas that come right down the bypass right up here to the area.”

The Telgrens are hoping to open their family fun center by December this year.